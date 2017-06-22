Four women to walk 60 miles to mark 50th birthdays

Four women who are ex Angmering School pupils are celebrating their 50th birthdays by taking on the South Downs Ultra Challenge.

They are preparing to walk 60 miles non stop from Arundel to Beachy Head in a 36 hour event. The challenge, which takes place from June 24–25, means walking day and night on a course with steep sections of terrain, in all weather conditions.

Helen Reynolds, Imogen Stewart, Clare Seaby and Laura Quiggan are the women who make up the team. They attended the school from 1978–83. They are doing the walk in memory of classmates who won’t see their 50th birthdays, and are fundraising to help the school’s Lavinia Norfolk Centre for special needs achieve a wish list of equipment, which includes adapted laptops, equipment for wheelchair hockey, software for visually impaired students, dining tables and a display board. Top of the list is a sensory room for all the students in the school to use.

All agree that it feels good to give something back to the school where we met nearly 40 years ago and help provide some much-needed facilities for pupils.

People can donate online at www.justgiving.com/4at50do60 or text HICL60 followed by £5, £10, or whatever amount can be donated to 70070.

