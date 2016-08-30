Four calls in ‘busy’ three days for RNLI lifeboats

The two RNLI lifeboats at Shoreham were paged and launched four times in three days.

On Thursday (August 25) at 4.25pm the all weather lifeboat was launched to a report of a broken down angling boat near Hove.

The 68ft boat, with two people on board, was spotted on the lifeboat’s radar as visibility was reduced to half a mile.

A tow was attached to the vessel and she was taken back to Shoreham at slow speed. Once inside the harbour, the lifeboat’s Y boat was launched to take the angling boat through the locks back to its berth. When that was completed, the lifeboat returned to station.

On Friday (August 26) at 5.15pm, the all weather lifeboat was launched again to a report of a person in difficulty in the water off Widewater, Lancing.

As the boat proceeded to the scene, it was established that it was an experienced swimmer waving to his friend ashore and he was ok. The call was good intent and the lifeboat returned to station.

At 2am on Saturday (August 27) the all weather lifeboat was called again to a report of white lights in the water believed to be a life jacket, a quarter of a mile west of Worthing Pier.

The lifeboat crew searched and found the lights on a small fishing tender. The call was good intent and the lifeboat returned to station.

Both the onshore and all weather lifeboats were launched again on Saturday at 8.40pm to a report of a swimmer in trouble near Carats cafe at Southwick. The swimmer had not been seen for 40 minutes.

The lifeboat searched the area and then the coastguard established that the swimmer had come ashore ok. The boats then returned to station.

Coxswain Steve Smith said: “It has been a busy few days for us during the hot spell of weather. Three of the calls were good intent and all turned out to be well.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.