Fathers cheer for All Star funds

A group of dads from Sussex Tornados All Star Cheerleaders walked in cold windy weather from Worthing Pier to Littlehampton Pier dressed as cheerleaders to raise funds for new equipment.

Lisa Wickens, fundraising secretary for Sussex Tornados, said: “As a registered charity, all the coaches are volunteers and stay involved for the love of the sport! We would like to publicly thank all that sponsored them as they raised an amazing sum totaling £1060.The Sussex Tornado coaches have 21 years of competitive experience and USASF qualifications from levels one to five, Sussex Tornados cheer for fun programme is recruiting now for children of all abilities. They will be learning from some of the most experienced cheerleaders in the country! At just £4.50 per session, children from four and hald and older can join to learn all the basic skills of cheerleading, build confidence and learn new skills before joining a competition team at the end of the season.”

For more information about the cheerleading groupl, which is based on Lineside Industrial Estate in Littlehampton, email join@sussextornados.com.