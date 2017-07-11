Schools support bottle top scheme

Plastic milk bottle tops have been put to good use, with the help of schools.

Bottle tops cannot be recycled in the normal roadside collection process in this area but they can be turned into toys.

Pupils were asked to help as part of the tenth Worthing and Adur Eco Summit, organised by The E.Y.E. Project.

Schools from Southwick to Rustington were involved in the summit at Davison CE High School in Worthing and all were asked to take along plastic milk bottle tops for a charitable recycling scheme that benefits Sight Support Worthing.

Clare Sutton, project officer at The E.Y.E. Project, said: “Staff from schools, their pupils and families collected a huge number of plastic milk bottle tops, which were taken along to the event involving 24 local schools.”

At the summit, children learned about sustainability in a series of themed workshops.

Clare said: “It was great to see so many enthusiastic young people learning about different ways we can all help the environment and interacting so positively.”

Pupils from Davison helped Clare to present the many sacks of colourful milk bottle tops to Steve Deane from Sight Support Worthing.

Steve, who provides member support for the charity, said: “Two years ago, Worthing Society for the Blind, now known as Sight Support Worthing, wanted to make more people in the community aware of them and the work they do in supporting people with sight impairment.

“A decision was made to collect plastic milk bottle tops. These are collected and handed over to a local company who make children’s toys out of them. In return, a small remuneration for the tops is given to Sight Support Worthing.

“The funds assist in providing refreshments, tea, coffee, cakes and biscuits, etc., for its members.

“On this occasion, Sight Support Worthing wish to thank all staff, pupils and parents from the 24 local schools who were involved in the collection and donation of the bottle tops to us. Every little helps our charity.”

Milk bottle tops must be washed clean and left free from any paper, labels, foil or stickers. They can be any colour but must be from a milk bottles as other tops are not accepted by GHS Recycling in Portsmouth. Visit www.sightsupportworthing.org.uk to find out more about the Sight Support Worthing collection.