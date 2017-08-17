The Littlehampton Academy celebrates 100 per cent A-level pass rate

Two smiling students from The Littlehampton Academy (TLA) are off to Oxford University after an outstanding performance in their A levels.
The school also celebrated a 100 per cent pass rate this year, as it did last year.
Two smiling students from The Littlehampton Academy (TLA) are off to Oxford University after an outstanding performance in their A levels.
The school also celebrated a 100 per cent pass rate this year, as it did last year.
Almost Done!
Registering with Littlehampton Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.