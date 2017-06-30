Pupils become eco-warriors at environment day

Pupils from across the area joined forces to learn about the environment and sustainability in a series of themed workshops.

Davison High School for Girls, in Selborne Road, Worthing hosted 24 other schools which joined the E.Y.E (Eco, Young & Engaged) project’s tenth Worthing & Adur Eco Summit last week.

It was great to see so many enthusiastic young people learning about different ways we can all help the environment and interacting so positively Clare Sutton

Clare Sutton, project officer of the project, said: “It was great to see so many enthusiastic young people learning about different ways we can all help the environment and interacting so positively.”

Pupils shared their eco projects and activities in an assembly attended by Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, and councillor Alex Harman, the mayor of Worthing.

Mr Loughton, as founder of the project, said: “I am really grateful to the organising committee and teachers who have worked so hard and showed such enthusiasm which has clearly proved infectious with the pupils.”

A range of businesses and organisations such as Southern Water, STEM Sussex, The Southern Co-Operative and Eco Schools each set up workshop stands for children to visit. In one workshop organised by Davison staff, children made accessories like mobile phone covers using up-cycled materials such as old hi-vis clothing.

They ground flour to make dough for bread in a workshop by Plumpton College and Farming and Countryside Education, and watched professional Kite Surfer Lewis Crathern show the power of wind energy.

Among the schools attending were Georgian Gardens Community Primary, Rustington; Seaside Primary, Lancing; Holmbush Primary Academy, Shoreham; and Broadwater CE Primary.