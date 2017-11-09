High Sheriff visits academy

Ormiston Six Villages Academy has welcomed Lady Emma Barnard, the High Sheriff of West Sussex, to the school.

The visit follows the academy’s glowing Ofsted report last month.

Principal Umbar Sharif, head boy Joseph Rickman and head girl Lauren Bramley greeted Lady Barnard as she arrived at the academy, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust.

Ms Sharif then took Lady Barnard on a tour of the academy and discussed the findings of the report.

Inspectors praised the academy for its ‘rapid improvement’ and the ‘swift and decisive action’ taken by Ms Sharif and senior leaders, with the support of the interim executive board and the academy sponsor, all of which had led to ‘good and improving’ outcomes for students across the school.

Ms Sharif said: “It was a privilege to welcome the High Sheriff, Lady Emma Barnard, to our academy and to be able to give her an insight into the rapid improvement that has taken place across the academy, resulting in being awarded a Good rating by Ofsted.

“Joseph and Lauren clearly demonstrated their pride in belonging to the Six Villages community and articulated how the entire student body has risen to meet the high expectations that we set for them.

“Our staff continue to work hard to raise aspirations for our students and provide them with the high standard of education that they deserve.

“We are hoping to welcome Lady Emma back to our girls’ conference in the summer term as a keynote speaker.”