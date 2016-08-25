GCSE results: Twin sisters share 22 top grades

Twin sisters who both go to St Philip Howard Catholic High School achieved some quite phenomenal GCSE results today.

Katherine and Emily Broadhurst, from Lyminster, shared a staggering 22 A* and A grades between them.

Katherine gained three A*s, seven As and one B, while Emily got five A*s and six As.

They admit there was competition between them, but that it’s always friendly as they helped each other revise for their exams.

“We’re both really happy,” Katherine said. “We studied hard together, we made index cards for each other.

“I was actually hoping to do a bit better, the one B is quite annoying.”

Emily added: “I won’t be rubbing it in too much (about doing slightly better). We’re really happy for each other.”

