GCSE results: Ormiston top achievers celebrate

Students and staff at Ormiston Six Villages Academy in Westergate are celebrating today after achieving a huge leap in GCSE results.

High performances came across core subject areas and the percentage of students achieving A*-C in English and maths is at 59 per cent this year, a 17 per cent increase on the same measure last year.

Emily Wildey with her dad David

Pupils achieved some quite exceptional results.

Three students all called Tom achieved all As and A*s across the board.

Tom Scott got 8 A*s and two As; Tom Morgan seven A*s and three As; and Tom Pierce two A*s and eight As.

All three were delighted with their fine results and are all heading to Havant College to do their A-Levels.

Students looking at their strong results

Edward Follis got five A*s, four As and one B and is also going to Havant. He said: “I’m very happy, I was hoping to do well but I was quite worried I wouldn’t so it’s great.

Ellie Smith achieved seven A*s, two As and one B and said she was happy to be accepted to Chichester College to study further.

Across geography, history, languages and science, students made significant gains.

Students particularly excelled in history, with 44.8 per cent of all grades being achieved in the top A*-A bracket.

Other pupils who did brilliantly well:

Caitlin Morton, a young carer who achieved five A*s across the EBACC subjects and five As, balancing hard work and revision with her caring responsibilities.

Cherian Neeliyara joined the school in Year 8, having not been to school in the UK before and speaking little English.

He leaves us with one A in maths, four Bs, including in English language, and three Cs.

Louie Hayman, who achieved one A*, six As and three Bs.

Ormiston Six Villages has seen a new principal, new governors and close support from Ormiston Academies Trust over the last period, and everyone at the school is delighted that so many of its students will be able to take up their chosen pathways.

Umbar Sharif, principal at Ormiston Six Villages Academy, said: “Students, staff and families have all worked really hard to achieve today’s results and I am so proud of our Year 11s.

“The results across all measures have leapt up and we are delighted that students will be progressing onto a range of A Levels, BTECs and apprenticeships.

“We wish our cohort all the best for the future.”

Toby Salt, CEO of Ormiston Academies Trust, added: “It is our absolute priority to ensure that every student fulfils their potential, regardless of their starting point, and we are delighted to see a strong rise in GCSE results at Ormiston Six Villages Academy.

“Students, staff and parents deserve great credit for these results which reflect their commitment and determination to succeed and we look forward to building on these achievements year after year.”

