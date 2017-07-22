Fire drills teach students teamwork

Young people have been encouraged to become positive role models with the help of fire instructors.

The group of 13 from 11 different schools and education establishments was the latest to take the FireBreak course organised by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Simon Woodland, lead instructor, said: “Watching the students develop as the week has progressed and seeing their efforts during the pass out parade has been a privilege.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to my team of instructors. The time and effort that has been put in to this course, not only this week but behind the scenes has been outstanding.”

The targeted education team spent five days at Bognor Fire Station, teaching the students a variety of skills to encourage communication and build confidence.

There were ladder, hose and breathing apparatus drills, plus life-saving HeartStart first aid training.

Proud family, friends and teachers attended the pass out parade last Friday, when students demonstrated their hose drills and worked together to tackle smoke billowing from the drill tower.

The young people also showed off their ladder skills and wore breathing apparatus to rescue a casualty from the tower, before two of them demonstrated CPR.

Awards of achievement were presented by Jon Lacey, area manager of response.

He said: “The skills and knowledge that has been demonstrated by these 13 young people has been incredible and they are a credit to all of our instructors.

“It is clear to see how well all of them have bonded throughout the week, students and instructors, and this is why FireBreak is a campaign that I really believe in.”

FireBreak has been running since 2006 for students in years eight and nine. The latest course involved The Amicus Community in Fontwell, Midhurst Rother College, Chichester High School, The Academy Selsey, Ormiston Six Villages Academy in Westergate, Littlegreen School in Compton, Bourne Community College in Emsworth, Bishop Luffa School in Chichester, The Littlehampton Academy, West Sussex Alternative Provision College in Littlehampton, and St Philip Howard Catholic School in Barnham.