Angmering School students react after receiving their GCSE results

Angmering School students have been celebrating their outstanding GCSE results this morning (August 25).

The school saw a number of high achievers with a large number of students achieving grades A* to A.

Ellen Rose Charlesworth made the most progress in the year group SUS-160825-130205001

Ellen Rose Charlesworth, 16, made the most progress in the year group in her time at Angmering School, with her average results being more than 2.5 grades above expected.

Ellen achieved two A* grades, five A’s, one B and two C’s.

She said: “I am very pleased. It is great that all that hard work has paid off.

“It is all a bit overwhelming really.

Ollie Charman achieved nine A* grades and one A SUS-160825-130259001

“It isn’t so much excitement to start sixth form but more I have a lot more confidence in myself to do well with these grades.”

Another student, Ollie Charman, 16, was one of the stand-out students.

Ollie achieved 100 per cent in his history exams on his way to nine A* grades and one A.

He now plans to study at The College of Richard Collyer in Horsham next year as he plans his route to university.

Grace Tapley is heading to BHAVIC in September SUS-160825-130218001

He added: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all the staff at Angmering School for all their help.

“They have been so helpful with extra curriculum work and kept me motivated to achieve these grades.

“My family have also been so supportive and have backed me all the way so thank you so much.

“These grades are better than I was expecting and I am so chuffed.”

Oliver Cayless SUS-160825-130246001

Ollie will be joined at The College of Richard Collyer by fellow-student Will Francis, 16.

Will achieved nine A* grades and two A grades and is planning to study maths, biology, chemistry and history in Horsham.

He said: “I was kind of expecting to get A’s because of my predicted grades so to get A* grades is amazing.

“I will go to college next year and then I have two years to decide what I want to do and what university I want to go to.

“For now, I will hang out with some friends and relax.”

Grace Tapley, 16, will be studying at BHASVIC in Brighton in September after achieving two A* grades, six A grades, three B grades and a C.

Angharad Collins SUS-160825-130152001

She said: “I am so pleased that I have got the grades I needed to get into BHASVIC.

“I will be studying maths, physics and graphics A-Level next year and I am now really excited.”

With two years to go, Grace has set herself high ambitions as she plans a possible application to study at Cambridge university in two years.

“It is the ultimate dream to study at Cambridge and I may as well set my sights high.

“My sister got her A-Level results last week so it has been an extremely nervous time for my parents.

“We have both done really well which is good and now we can relax.

“My sister will be off to university soon and I will be starting at BHASVIC so it’s an exciting time in the Tapley house.”

Oliver Cayless, 16, achieved one A*, nine A grades and two B’s.

He said: “I will be studying for my A-Levels at the sixth form here. I will be studying chemistry, physics, maths and further maths.

“For now, I am going to relax and I have some friends coming round later to celebrate.” Tom Perry, 16, will also be staying at The Angmering School sixth form for his A-Levels.

Tom achieved three A* grades, five A grades, two B grades and two C grades.

He said: “I am very pleased with my results and a little bit relieved.

“I am going to spend some time with my friends this afternoon and just relax until I start again in September.”

Angharad Collins, 16, also achieved impressive results as she secured eight A’s and two B’s.

She said: “I didn’t expect to do as well I have done so I am very pleased.

“I will be doing my A-Levels in Chichester where I will be studying psychology, sociology and law.”

