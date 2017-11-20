East Preston starts countdown to Christmas

The countdown to Christmas has begun in East Preston, with the celebrations to kick off the festive period just around the corner.

The village will be holding its annual celebrations on Saturday from midday to 5pm.

The East Preston Christmas celebrations are just around the corner. Picture: R Billinghurst

The Christmas tree on the Village Green will be lit around 4pm followed by a fireworks display.

There will be a range of activities across the village, including charity and food stalls and children’s games.

Janine Nicholson from the East Preston Friends of St Barnabas, which is doing a raffle at the village hall, was looking forward to the Italian food market in Sea Road and the lantern parade through the shops in the north of the village. She said: “The kids spend the day making the lanterns, and once it goes dark, Father Christmas leads the parade and it feels quite Christmassy.”

The Conservative Hall in Sea Road will once again be transformed into the Miles Ahead Music Club with a range of singers and a film.