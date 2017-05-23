Disruption on A259 sees road work licence revoked

Extensive delays on the A259, Felpham, resulted in West Sussex County Council revoking the licence for work this morning.

BT had two-way traffic signals in place in order to lay ‘duct overlays’ on the stretch near Flansham roundabout.

Observer reader and business owner Pier Grout got in touch to say he was ‘absolutely fuming’ about the resulting congestion which was reported to be stretching back to Littlehampton and Shripney during the morning rush hour.

Speaking at the time, he said: “There is noone there, there is nothing in the road apart from the traffic lights.

“I am absolutely fuming, I have no staff here and it is costing thousands, I can’t get my order out today. It is disrupting everything.”

The work was scheduled for May 22 to 24, however a spokesman for West Sussex County Council stated BT was contacted at 7.45am and told to remove the lights.

BT has been contacted for comment and this story will be updated accordingly.