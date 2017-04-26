Town police force comes under fire from angry residents

A meeting with top police bosses is being organised after the town’s police force came under fire from angry residents.

A number of fed-up locals spoke out at the annual meeting of Littlehampton Town Council to say that the police presence and response time was not good enough.

Clive Fennell, chairman of the Friends of Mewsbrook Park, said the park has recently been decimated by several acts of vandalism, including saplings being cut down, destroyed hedgehog boxes and plants being set fire to in front of the play area, with people inside having to put out the flames.

Mr Fennell said he called the police but they told him ‘it was what was expected in a public park’.

Members of Littlehampton Railway, which runs from the park to Norfolk Gardens, had similar complaints. One man who lived in Gloucester Road said he called police after spotting youths jumping on the backs of cars and waited five hours for officers to arrive.

Town clerk Peter Herbert said this was a ‘serious issue’, and would write to Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne to set up a public meeting.

Katy Bourne said: “I stay closely connected with Littlehampton Town Council having attended their meetings on several occasions to listen to their concerns.

“I also attended a meeting of the Littlehampton Traders Partnership in February to hear from local businesspeople. I know that traders continue to work closely with the police who support officers and patrol the town centre, as well as a number of PCSOs.

“It is as a result of listening to local concerns that Littlehampton now has a successful Business Warden scheme in the town.

“I look forward to continuing my close working relationship with all of the partners involved.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.