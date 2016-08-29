PICTURES: Man arrested after rooftop drama

A man has been arrested after being rescued from the rooftop of a building in Worthing.

Sussex Police said they were called at 10.50pm yesterday to reports of a man that had been threatened at an address in Buckingham Road, Worthing.

Police arrested a man after he was rescued from the roof of a three-storey building by firemen in Buckingham Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

When officers arrived, a male occupant of the three-storey building was on the roof, police said.

The fire and rescue service was called to the scene at 11.40pm and sent one vehicle from Worthing Fire Station with an aerial ladder platform, which was used to remove the man.

A fire service spokesperson said they left the scene at 12.30am.

After the man was brought down, police said he was immediately arrested. They left the scene at 1.45am.

Police arrested a man after he was rescued from the roof of a three-storey building in Buckingham Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

Police arrested a man after he was rescued from the roof of a three-storey building in Buckingham Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.