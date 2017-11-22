Man wanted after absconding from Ford Prison

Police are appealing for help finding Anthony Rossetti after he absconded from Ford Prison.

The 49-year-old, who also uses the alias of Paul Finnegan, absconded on Saturday November 18, according to police.

He is described as 5 foot 4, of slim build, white, with black hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, dark coloured t-shirt, dark coloured jeans with brown shoes.

Surrey Police has issued the appeal as he is known to frequent the Chertsey area.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101, and ask for Surrey Police quoting 45170128337.

In an emergency, call 999.