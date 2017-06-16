Man jailed after repeatedly burgling flat and stealing PlayStation games

A man has been jailed for eight months after he admitted burgling the same flat three times in Littlehampton, police said.

Billy Beeney, 21, of no fixed address, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, June 9 and pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary at a property in Wick Farm Road on February 24, March 3 and March 10 this year.

According to police, the court heard Beeney got into the flat on three separate occasions when he knew the occupants would be out.

He stole £200 cash, a PlayStation console and PlayStation games from the house.

He was linked forensically to the burglaries.

Detective Constable Beccy Hopkins said: “Beeney thought he could help himself to cash and computer games and a console when the occupants were out.

“However his actions led to him being arrested and charged and eventually imprisoned.”