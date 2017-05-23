Man found dead in Worthing car park stairwell

The body of a 39-year-old man has been found in the stairwell of a multi-storey car park in Worthing, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to the High Street Multi-Storey car park in Worthing at 4am today (Tuesday, May 23), a spokesperson said.

The body of a 39-year-old man had been found in a stairwell.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, the spokesperson confirmed.

Details have been reported to the West Sussex coroner.

