HM Courts Service: Results list for May 30 to June 2, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 30 to June 2, 2017.

Matthew Hulse, 37, of Sylvan Road, Sompting, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order in Sompting on May 9, 2017. He was fined £50 after admitting breaching a community order, which will continue.

Chris King, 36, of Chichester Road, Arundel, was fined £462 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A285 Chichester on May 13, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Liam Longley, 21, of Sunningdale Court, Jupps Lane, Goring, was fined £647 and must pay £64 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Cokeham on May 13, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Ian Brooks, 47, c/o The Whapple, Littlehampton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at red lights at Lyminster Road level crossing in Wick. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jody Haynes, 35, of Meadow Road, East Worthing, was fined £50 and must pay £4 compensation after admitting stealing goods worth £4 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on March 25, 2017. She was fined £50 and must pay £9.54 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing goods worth £9.54 from Tesco, Broadwater, on March 2, 2017. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Malcolm Phillimore, 27, of Whitecroft, Ash Lane, Rustington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Worthing on May 12, 2017; assaulting a police constable in Arun Parade, Littlehampton, on May 12, 2017; and resisting a police constable in Arun Parade, Littlehampton, on May 12, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Alex Gilbertson, 40, of Park Crescent, Worthing, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after being found guilty of using threatening words or behaviour causing distress in Worthing on March 15, 2017. He was fined £50 and must pay £400 costs after being found guilty of using threatening words or behaviour causing distress in Worthing on February 28, 2017.

Sonny Breakspear, 28, of Norfolk House, Chapel Road, Worthing, was fined £60 after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 17, 2017.

Lewis Buckland, 20, of Esmonde Close, Littlehampton, was fined £180 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on July 7, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with six points.