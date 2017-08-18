HM Courts Service: Results list for August 10 to 16, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 10 to 16, 2017.

Jonathan Prior, 47, of Boundstone Close, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £260 costs, after being found guilty of asssault by beating in Lancing on March 15, 2017. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months after being found guilty of using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause distress in Lancing on March 15, 2017.

Simon Adlam, 23, of Broadwater Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for nine months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis in Hastings Road, Worthing, on January 29, 2017. He was discharged conditionally for nine months after admitting possessing a Stanley knife in Hastings Road, Worthing, on January 29, 2017.

Joanna Burtenshaw, 27, of Mountview Road, Sompting, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance on the A27 Shoreham on July 23, 2016. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Daniel McCole, 44, of Harvey Court, Blackbourne Chase, Wick, was given a community order with alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drink-driving (125mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Toddington on July 23, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Alexander Thorne, 32, of Cheviot Road, Salvington, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (43mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Upper Brighton Road, Lancing, on July 26, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ashley Richardson, 27, of Princess Court, Lincett Avenue, Tarring, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (3.1 Delta-9-THC) in South Farm Road, Worthing, on April 14, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted possessing a small bag of cannabis in Worthing, on April 14, 2017, no separate penalty.

Dovile Narutyte, 28, of Pilgrims Walk, Tarring, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must have mental health treatment after admitting causing a public nuisance by walking on the road surface next to the outside lane of a 70mph dual carriageway in dark clothing and running from the police across the carriageway, causing drivers to take evasive action in Arundel Road, Worthing, on July 2, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Elise Cowling, 20, of Fontwell Close, Rustington, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (58mg alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, on July 29, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Marc Nicholls, 48, of Grafton Gardens, Sompting, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (55mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259 Shoreham on July 31, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Henry Doe, 37, of Manor Court, Barnsite Close, Rustington, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing two bottles of Absolut Vodka from Sainsbury’s, Littlehampton, on June 29, 2017.

James Long, 38, of King George Road, Shoreham, was fined £60 and must pay £200 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a car in Shoreham on June 16, 2017. He was fined £60 after admitting using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause distress in Shoreham on June 16, 2017.

Ansar Ali, 41, of Hillrise Avenue, Lancing, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting using the middle room at Mahee Indian Takeaway, Shoreham Beach, as sleeping accommodation on November 11, 2016, despite a prohibition order, identifying it as a hazard under the Housing Act.