Cemetery break ins may be linked, police say

Two break ins at Durrington Cemetery in which intruders stole a thousands of pounds of equipment may be linked, according to police.

Officers are investigating two recent incidents at the cemetery in Prince William Close earlier this month.

In the first theft, on Thursday, June 1, thousands of pounds worth of ground maintenance equipment was stolen following a break-in.

Then between 4pm on Monday, June 5 and 7am on Tuesday, June 6, a JCB 8018 Bravemaster mini-digger was stolen after locks to gates in Mill Lane were cut and a container was forced open.

Police believe a truck or trailer was used during the second burglary.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or who may have other information, is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 283 of 06/06.

A spokesperson for Adur and Worthing councils said: “We can confirm these thefts took place and urge members of the public to contact police if they have any details regarding this matter.

“Adur and Worthing councils are also reviewing security across our sites to prevent thefts like this in the future.”