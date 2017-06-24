COUNTY NEWS: Lorry collides into front of house in Sussex village

A lorry collided with the front of a house in a Sussex village this afternoon (Saturday, June 24).

The incident happened in Ansty, near Haywards Heath at around 4.45pm.

The house was left severely damaged. Picture by Eddie Mitchell.

An elderly couple were sat watching TV when the lorry collided with two other cars and ploughed into the front room of their house.

Dozens of ambulances, police cars and fire engines were sent to the scene in Bolney Road.

Four people were taken to hospital following the incident, which left the lorry embedded in the house.

The truck also smashed into the second-floor windows.

The front of the lorry. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

The A272 Bolney Road was closed to traffic both ways between B2036 and Pickwell Lane as a result of the crash.

