Childcarer’s call for help in competition

A childcarer from Rusington is now in the first competition in the lead up to Miss England 2018 competition.

Abi Smith, who is 22 years old, has worked in India on a mission trip supporting children and their families.

She is currently one of 21 contestants competing in the first Miss England Semi-Final heat. The public vote acts as one judge on the panel. Abi needs the support of her community before voting lines close in order to help her secure a place in the Miss England Semi-Final, set to be held in June.

Contestants are invited to raise awareness and funds for the Miss World charity, Beauty with a Purpose. The judging panel will decide who is the most photogenic and who has promoted themselves and the charity including gaining votes through the public.

At least one winner from this heat will then be selected to go through to a Miss England Semi Final.

The winner of Miss England 2018 will be invited to spend her year raising awareness for the Miss World charity Beauty with a Purpose. Since its creating, this charity has raised more than £2billion for disadvantaged children. Miss England is the only competition in the country to send its winner in to Miss World.

Abi can be voted for by texting MISS SEMI01 to 63333. Text votes costs 50p, and the voting line will be open until Monday, October 16, at 12pm.