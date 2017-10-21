Cash boost for sea cadets following builder Community Champion bid

A regional house builder has given a cash boost to a group of sea cadets.

Littlehampton Sea Cadets received £1,000 after applying to Persimmon Homes Thames Valley to become one of its Community Champions. The scheme invites local groups and charities to bid for a match-funded donation from a national fund, with two donations of up to £1,000 being made locally every month.

The unit of 30 cadets is part of a national organisation, working with youngsters aged 10 to 18 years. The unit teaches seamanship, catering, general boating, first aid, expedition training and leadership and encourages members to take national qualifications such as RYA, BCU and BTEC. They also attend ceremonial occasions, and can be seen on parade during events such as Remembrance Day and Armed Forces Day.

Dawn Osborne, spokeswomen for the Littlehampton Sea Cadets, said: “We have an active fundraising programme for the group to help keep our facilities up to date. We have a band which attends parades for donations, and we have stalls at events such as Littlehampton Waterfront Festival. Our fundraising group is also looking at holding a bag packing day and we cannot thank Persimmon Homes enough, as to receive such a large amount of money in one go will make a huge difference. We give our cadets the opportunity for personal development and the chance to learn new skills and work in teams and they are all very dedicated to the unit,” she added.

Martyn Clark, managing director of Persimmon Homes Thames Valley, said: “It is great to hear of groups that provide positive activities for local youngsters and it is clear that the work of Littlehampton Sea Cadets is great for the community. We are delighted to have been able to support them.”

Martyn Clark added that the region receives many worthy applications every month, and urged charities and groups who have not been successful to apply again.

To nominate and to find out about the terms and conditions people can visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.