Caravans destroyed at car crash derby

Old caravans will be destroyed at a car crash derby on Monday.

Bank Holiday Monday sees the annual return of the Caravan Extravaganza at the newly refurbished Oval Raceway in Water Lane, Angmering.

Organiser Karl Annets said: “How many times have we been stuck in traffic behind a convoy of caravans on a hot bank holiday in the summer, hoping they would just get out the way? Well your prayers have been answered, join us and witness their demise, as we destroy numerous portable holiday homes as they reach the end of their shelf life.

“In addition, we have the spectacular return of some of the country’s best short circuit drivers including the infamous Outlaw Hot Rods in which Matt Knight will be returning following his dominance of the previous racing event held at Angmering.

“Also, featured in our Bank Holiday Special will be an ever-increasing number of our newest formula Micra Stox, as well as other classes including Drift Cars, CB Bangers, Front and Rear Wheel Drive Saloons and Hot Rod A and B classes.”

To finish off the day there will be a metal crunching demolition derby.

The Oval Raceway offers refreshments throughout the day such as donuts and burgers.

Gates open at 8.30am and racing starts at 11.30am.

A full day’s entertainment for the whole family. Admission is only £12 for adults with students, OAPs, disabled spectators and children paying £6.

All children under 10 years old can go in for free.

The Oval Raceway is situated in Angmering, just off the A280. For Satnav users the postcode is BN16 4EL.

Full details of all the 2017 dates are available at ovalraceclub.com.

