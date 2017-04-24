Bypass needed to ‘reunite’ Arundel, new campaign says

Arundel is split in two and needs a bypass to reunite it, according to a new community campaign.

OneArundel, a group formed by local residents to fight for an offline A27 bypass at Arundel, officially launced its website today.

The group aims to raise awareness and support for a bypass on the controversial ‘pink-blue’ route.

It says this will take traffic away from the town, alleviating problems which have plagued Arundel for many years.

David Cooper, chairman of the group, said: “It is very important that the pro-bypass views of the majority of the residents of Arundel and the surrounding areas are heard loud and clear.

“We have waited for over 30 years for a bypass so it’s essential that we do not miss out.

“There have been several false starts over the years, but with everyone’s support we can make sure the real solution to Arundel’s traffic problems can be realised.

“The OneArundel name has been chosen to recognise that the building of this road would enable the town to reunite.”

Nick Herbert, MP Arundel and South Downs, said: “I welcome the launch of OneArundel. Congestion in Arundel doesn’t just affect the town - it drives traffic up through the South Downs and the National Park, badly affecting many villages in my constituency.

“That’s why I believe there’s wide support for the bypass across West Sussex.”

The ‘pink-blue’ route for a bypass at Arundel has drawn criticism from some areas, however.

Many residents are concerned about the ancient woodland which would be cut down if that route was chosen.

There has been renewed public interest in the possibility of a bypass at Arundel since plans for a similar scheme at Chichester were scrapped in February.