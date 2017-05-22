PICTURES: Firefighters’ charity car wash

Firefighters have turned their hoses on vehicles rather than flames to help two charities.

A team from Littlehampton Fire Station took an appliance down to Morrisons in Wick on Saturday for the charity car wash in the store’s car park.

Soaping the screen ks170918-4

Alison Whitburn, the store’s community, said: “The car wash was amazing. We raised nearly £400.

“The two charities we are supporting are our charity partner CLIC Sargent for young people with cancer and The Fire Fighters Charity.”

Wick Village Traders supported the event and produced a Facebook Live video showing the firefighters in action.

Scott Ramsey, a creative visual storyteller and content creator who takes photographs for the association, said: “The event was supported by staff from the store and was a huge success.”

Sponging down one of the vehicles ks170918-2

The Fire Fighters Charity, which solely relies on donations, supports more than 5,000 people a year and provides treatment, physical or psychological, to firefighters who witness the devastating effects that serious incidents can have.

CLIC Sargent fights tirelessly for children and young people with cancer, individually, locally and nationally.