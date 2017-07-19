Meet Dulux dog at store relaunch

The Dulux dog will be in Littlehampton for the grand re-opening of Wickes.

Customers are being offered 15 per cent off everything from Friday to Sunday as part of a weekend of festivities.

Chris Robinson, store manager, said: “The whole team at Wickes are so proud of the new store and can’t wait to welcome you through the doors.

“We’re here to offer help and advice on any project, big or small, from start to finish.”

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper will officially open the store on Friday at 10am.

Then on Saturday from 12pm to 4pm, customers will have the opportunity to have their photo taken with one of the UK’s most iconic four-legged friends. The Dulux dog will be there to celebrate the launch, which includes a new in-store colour mixing service.

Mr Robinson said the store had been designed to make it easier to shop, as the layout will guide people to everything they need for their home improvement project, in one visit.

He added: “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors through our doors this weekend and hope that local residents will come and join us for the celebration.”