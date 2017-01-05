Huskies visit dog care centre

Huskies joined Santa in his grotto at a Rustington dog hotel and day care centre.

The northern sled dogs were visiting Paws Play & Stay, in Artex Avenue, as part of its open day, dog show and silent auction fundraising event.

Children were delighted to receive presents in the grotto

Owner Jo Moxon said: “In December, we held a Christmas shopping, dog show and ‘Meet Santa and His Huskies’ event to raise funds for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing.

“We raised more than £600, with money still coming through on our JustGiving page for St Barnabas.

“We would like to thank all people involved, local people and businesses and volunteers on the day.”

She said the event was aimed at children and more than 100 young people attended on the day.

One of the husky visitors to Paws Play and Stay in Rustington

Jo said the team wanted to support the hospice ‘because so many of us are touched by their help and support’.

She has been surrounded by animals from an early age and decided to set up Paws Play & Stay because she liked the concept of a group of dogs interacting, having fun and socialising together in a safe and positive environment.

She added: “Seeing positive results from training, being involved with the development and daily care of other people’s dogs, is both challenging and rewarding – the best job ever.”

