Couple celebrates 30 years running Arun View

Pub landlords Paul and Yvonne Creasey are celebrating their 30 years at The Arun View Inn in Littlehampton.

Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb visited the pub on Friday to congratulate them on their milestone.

Paul and Yvonne are the managers and lessees of the Arun View. The freehold is owned by Enterprise Inns and representatives from the company were also there on Friday.

The couple went into partnership with the previous lessees, Ken and Margaret Hancock 30 years ago. After the Hancocks retired, they bought out the business and have run it together ever since.

Mr Gibb said: “The Arun View is a landmark institution in Littlehampton.

“Sited on the banks of the River Arun adjacent to the footbridge, it is a hugely popular venue for drinks and good food for locals and tourists alike. Famous for its fish and chips, it now serves some 300 people on a Sunday lunchtime.

“It is down to the dedication and attention to detail of Paul and Yvonne Creasey that the Arun View is so popular and such an important part of Littlehampton’s tourist business.

“Congratulations to Paul and Yvonne for all they have achieved over the last 30 years.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Littlehampton Gazette Facebook

3 Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.