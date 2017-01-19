BREAKING: Aquarena plans approved

The plans for the Aquarena site have been approved.

The decision was made tonight at a meeting of Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee at the Assembly Hall in Worthing.

Members of the Worthing Society and Save Our Seafront (SOS) groups held a signing event in the square

Six councillors voted for the plans, and one voted against it.

Roffey Homes submitted a planning application to the council to transform the former swimming pool and car park, in Brighton Road, into 141 apartments.

In a report written by council planning officer Cian Cronin, he recommended that councillors approve the development. Roffey’s last application was rejected by the committee, despite officers recommending they approve it.

The plans have attracted controversy, particularly a 15-storey tower which was scaled down from 21 floors due to public outcry.

The council received a petition opposing the application signed by 2,318 people and 1,045 letters of objection, versus 222 letters supporting the application.

