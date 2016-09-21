Brave teenager who set up own charity gets special visit

Despite a six-year battle with a brain tumour, a teenager from Barnham still finds the time to run his own award-winning charity – and has had a special visit from an MP.

Tyler Murphy, 19, of Orchard Way, Barnham, started the charity Tyler’s Trust in 2014, which raises funds to help seriously ill children by giving them boxes of toys when they are undergoing hospital treatment.

Arundel & South Downs MP Nick Herbert, who is a patron for the charity, met with Tyler at Barnham Community Hall on September 9, to find out how things were going.

Despite a setback which nearly saw Tyler in intensive care, the teenager was still keen to meet up with the MP and, due to enough fundraising, the charity was also able to put on its first Family Fun Day on Sunday, in Barnham, with entertainment and activities for children and families supported by the trust.

Mr Herbert said: “Despite his condition, Tyler wanted to delay his treatment so that he could attend the fun day.

“I am proud to be a patron of his charity and to support Tyler’s great work.”

In 2010, aged 12, Tyler started suffering from headaches and sickness at night. When he was taken to St Richard’s Hospital, in Chichester, he was given the frightening diagnosis. But throughout his battle, the teenager has remained positive and upbeat, and is determined to increase awareness of brain tumours in children.

Last year saw him presented with a Kids Count Inspiration award by the MP at a ceremony in the House of Commons for his achievements in running the charity when he has been through so much himself.

The Kids Count charity provides a ‘voice’ for young people and small community organisations and aims to educate, develop and empower disadvantaged young people.

Tyler’s next fundraising event is a sponsored dog walk around the Weald and Downland Open Air Museum, in Singleton, on October 2, between 10am and 4pm.

“I hope that lots of people will attend the sponsored dog walk because the money raised will mean a lot for the children who receive Tyler’s gift boxes,” the MP added.

Other patrons for the charity include retired Welsh international football goalkeeper, Paul Jones and radio presenter, Fearne Cotton.

