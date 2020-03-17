Worthing’s new music venue The Factory Live hit by worsening coronavirus fears

Worthing’s new music venue The Factory Live has become the latest to reschedule as the coronavirus crisis continues to wipe out the arts in West Sussex.

Spokesman Thom Milner-Smith said: “Unfortunately, due to new government guidelines all events from March 17 to April 30 will be rescheduled in due course. New dates will be announced as soon as they’re ready.

“We’re hopeful that this will be short lived, we can’t wait to see you at Worthing’s newest venue again soon. We’re monitoring the situation very closely and will keep you updated on progress.



“All tickets will be valid for rescheduled dates, you don’t need to do anything else. If you cannot make a rescheduled date or the event is cancelled, refunds will be processed automatically.

“We’re a small but very dedicated team, so please bear with us in these exceptional circumstances. Updates will be circulated on social media, email, our website and via See Tickets



“We feel lucky to have the flexibility to reschedule events and can’t wait to see you soon.”

Coronavirus outbreak forces Chichester area arts events off the calendar

Brighton Festival Chorus cancel spring concert amid coronavirus outbreak

Worthing and Brighton area cancellations

West Sussex music promoter warns we are looking at "the tip of a very large iceberg"

Theatre productions cancelled

Theatre productions cancelled