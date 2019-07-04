Worthing’s annual Summer Busk offers a day of live music and performers all day long throughout the town centre on Saturday, July 6.

Event organiser Sophie Moore said: “As part of Turning Tides annual flag day, the Summer Busk was created and is back for its 18th year of awareness and fundraising, proud to be expanding this year with the support of local venues, the Wandering Goose, The New Amsterdam, St Paul’s, Cellar Arts Club, Rose and Crown and Wine and Reason. It brings together the best of the town’s musicians, young performers and volunteers to give the town a wonderful community day of live music and entertainment.

“With over 30 bands, dancers and singers all performing for free, it’s a huge busking event and showcase of the local musicians, raising money for the town’s homeless charity Turning Tides, who each month support around 500 people facing housing crises.”

Sophie added “I’m very excited to see the event grow. Worthing has so many talented musicians and this is a great chance to celebrate this whilst highlighting the vital work we do and raise the funds needed for us to continue to offer our life-saving services. With stages during the day on the high street for shoppers to enjoy and now expanding to the evening for revellers and music lovers, you can bask in the summer sun at the Summer Busk all day long!

“Come into town from 10am-4pm to experience what promises to be a great day of live music on the high street, with something for everyone from jazz, rock, reggae and acoustic acts. You can visit stages at Montague Quarter, Montague place, St Paul’s and Cellar arts club. Venues are supporting the charity through the evening this year with live music on offer from 7pm at The Wandering Goose, Wine and Reason, The Rose and Crown, and The New Amsterdam. Entry is by donation on the door.”

Brilliant Chichester revival honours The Deep Blue Sea as a genuine masterpiece



Enjoy our photos of the Festival of Chichester 2019 launch



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery