Radio DJ and TV presenter Mike Read has been added to the line-up for a nostalgic night of music raising funds for Guild Care’s Ashdown Centre for children and young adults with learning disabilities.

Worthing Goes Back to the 60s, which is taking place on Saturday, March 7 at the Charmandean Centre, will transport its audience back to the golden age of pop. Mike is joining an already bulging line-up of musicians, which includes The Fenmen, The HB Band and Sweeney Todd.

Mike said: “I’m thrilled be taking part. Not only will the evening itself be fantastic, but the fact we will be raising money for such a deserving cause makes it so much more special.”

All funds raised will be put towards Guild Care’s Ashdown Centre. The centre runs a range of services that provide respite from caring for families with a child or young adult who has a learning disability or other complex needs.

Nick Pearson, vocalist of Sweeney Todd, said: “Come for a good night and a good cause. Enjoy yourself and have a dance. It’s all for charity. Enjoy being back in the sixties!”

Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm. Tickets are £15 on www.guildcare.org/backtothe60s

Spokeswoman Samantha Philpott said: “Guild Care has been making a difference to the lives of the people of Worthing and its surrounding areas since it was first established in 1933 by a small team of volunteers. Today the charity runs three care homes and over 30 community services for older people, carers of people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities.

“As a charity Guild Care needs to fundraise every year to continue to run its community services. If you would like to work for us, make a donation, take part in a fundraising challenge or become a volunteer, please visit http://www.guildcare.org or call 01903 528600.”

Bananarama and Todrick Hall confirmed for FABULOSO Pride In The Park in Brighton



Great line-up for Goodwood's Three Friday Nights this summer



Discover the 2020 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



The 2020 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season in detail



In pictures - see who's coming to Brighton Festival



2020 Brighton Festival programme unveiled



Great programme coming up at Worthing's newest music venue