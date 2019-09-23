World's first indoor drive-in cinema set to open in West Sussex

Following the success of the outdoor cinema screenings at the South of England Showground earlier this year, the Sussex venue is announcing that it will now host the world’s first indoor drive-in cinema.

Opening on Friday, October 11 and running until Sunday, December 22, the indoor drive-in cinema is being held in conjunction with Cinestock UK. Viewers can sit back and relax in their cars and take advantage of the giant screens and full PA system being installed at the South of England Showground’s 360ft Abergavenny Barn.

The programme will feature 33 films, held over 17 nights on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, including Halloween and Christmas film specials. With both early and late evening screenings available, the indoor drive-in cinema will offer space for 60 vehicles ensuring everyone has a great view.

Street food and drink will also be available and delivered direct to filmgoers, meaning they never have to leave the warmth and comfort of their own car.

Films on offer vary from family favourites such as Aladdin, The Goonies, Small Foot and The Greatest Showman to classics such as Top Gun, Back to the Future, Dirty Dancing, Forrest Gump, Pulp Fiction and Smokey and the Bandit. Seasonal greats will also be screened including Ghostbusters, The Blair Witch Project, Scream, Seven, and Silence of the Lambs in celebration of Halloween, and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation, Love Actually, Die Hard, Home Alone, The Grinch, and The Polar Express in December for Christmas.

Oliver Tully, owner of Cinestock UK, said: “This is a world first event.

“At Cinestock we always strive to bring different and immersive events to the UK when it comes to cinema so we’re super excited to be the first cinema company in the world to bring indoor drive-ins to the general public at one of the south of England’s biggest event venues.

“It’s definitely going to be exciting and different and with so many great films to select from we’ve catered for everyone. As we like to say, we’ve got more films than you could shake a TV remote at and all under one roof, literally.”

Iain Nicol, CEO of the South of England Agricultural Society who own the showground, added: “We are delighted to be hosting the world’s first indoor drive-in cinema here at the showground.

“It’s not only a unique use of the venue for us, but it’s most definitely also a unique offering for our visitors. To be introducing a world-first is a real coup for us and we can’t wait to see the public’s reaction.

“There’s such a vast range of films on offer and, with the added benefit of food being delivered to your cars, it’s like the classic American drive-ins of old, with an indoor twist to allow for the vagaries of the British weather!”

Tickets for each screening cost £25 for a car with two passengers and then £5 for every other additional passenger. Double bill tickets are also available for £40 per car with two passengers and £8 for every extra passenger.

For more information or to book tickets visit http://www.cinestock.co.uk



