Wick Village Scarecrow Festival in full swing

The inaugural Wick Village Scarecrow Festival has been hailed a success, with various members of the community working together to put on a fantastic show.

Wick’s own Worzel Gummidge and Aunt Sally launched the festival in style on Saturday and invited visitors to tour the area, seeking out the 24 scarecrows.

Wick's own Worzel Gummidge and Aunt Sally launched the scarecrow festival

The festival was organised by Wick Information Centre and supported by Wick Village Traders Association.

Traders, organisations and residents created scarecrows for display around Wick until Sunday, September 2.

All you need to do is pick up a map from Morrisons, The Flower Shop or Wick Information Centre.

Visitors can also take part in the name your favourite scarecrow competition to be in with a chance of winning a cash prize donated by the team at Going Spare, in Wick Street.

Wick prepares for its first scarecrow festival

Wick Week praised as ‘one of the best’

Wonderful day at East Preston Food and Drink Festival