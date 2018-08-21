Wick prepares for its first scarecrow festival

Are you ready for the first Wick Village Scarecrow Festival?

Preparations are well underway and a fun trail is planned for next week.

Just one of the scarecrows that will be on the trail next week. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Volunteers gathered at Wick Hall last Tuesday to take part in a scarecrow-making workshop.

The scarecrows made there will join others made by Littlehampton businesses and organisations located around the Wick area.

Organised by Wick Village Traders Association, the festival will run from Saturday, August 25, to Sunday, September 2.

Collect a map from Wick Information Centre, opposite the shops in Wick Street, and take a tour of the area to see the handmade scarecrows.

Visit www.wickvillage.com or www.facebook.com/wickvillagetraders for more information.