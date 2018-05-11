What’s on this week: May 11 to 17

Events taking place in the Herald and Gazette area during the coming week.

Friday, May 11

RUSTINGTON

QUIZ: St Bridget’s care home is hosting a charity quiz evening to raise money for the home. The quiz is being held at the Woodlands Centre, Rustington, and the tickets are £12, to include supper and welcome drink. Doors open at 6.45pm for a prompt start at 7pm. Call Carolyn on 01903 777806 or 01903 783988 to book your place.

WORTHING

FILM: Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 11.15am, 4pm. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 1.15pm. Beast (15) – 6pm. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 8.20pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

FILM: The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 1pm. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 2.10pm, 5.20pm, 8pm. Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 3.45pm, 5.50pm. I Feel Pretty (12A) – 8.30pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

STAGE: The Nature of Forgetting. Starts 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Price: Adult £15.50, Concession £14.50, Group 8+ £10, Student £10. Venue: Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

Saturday, May 12

ANGMERING

EVENT: The Poppy Club spring sale and coffee Morming at Angmering Village Hall from 10am to midday. Lots of goodies, cakes, books, good-as-new, tombola, raffle and more. Entry 50p to include refreshments.

LITTLEHAMPTON

FAIR: Littlehampton Bonfire Society’s May Fair and Plant Sale at the Littlehampton Girlguiding Centre, Duke Street, Littlehampton, starting at midday. Stalls including a barbecue, silent auction, plants, homemade cakes, books, bric-a-brac, tombolas and a bumper raffle. All proceeds will go towards the cost of staging the society’s traditional bonfire celebrations. Admission is free.

STAGE: Stage 4 Productions UK presents Sounds of the Musicals – Beyond the Floodlights. All your favourite songs from West End musicals and the silver screen. Doors open 2pm, curtain up at 2.30pm. Tickets £14, concessions £12. Venue: Windmill Entertainment Centre, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 249912 for more information.

STAGE: The End of the Pier Show by John Howe Presentations. Variety show featuring the singers and dancers from Stage 4 Productions UK. Doors open from 7.15pm with the show starting at 7.45pm. Tickets £14, concessions £12. Venue: Windmill Entertainment Centre, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Call 01903 249912 for more information.

SHOREHAM

EVENT: Shoreham Horticultural & Allotment Society Annual Plant Sale outside the Shoreham Centre from 9am to midday. Those looking for reasonably priced, good quality homegrown plants will not be disappointment with the wide variety of flower and vegetable plants available.

SOMPTING

EVENT: Sompting and District Model Railway Club annual exhibition at Sompting Village Hall, West Street, Sompting, BN15 OBE, from 10am to 5pm. Features: 00 and N gauge layouts, demonstrations, hands-on children’s layout, refreshments, free parking, wheelchair and buggy access, and local trader support. Prices:adults £3, children £1.50. For more information visit: www.somptingdistrictmrc.co.uk

WORTHING

EVENT: Broadwater Community Association spring coffee morning at the Parish Rooms, opposite the green, from 10am to 1pm. Entrance free. There will be a tombola, cake stall, Sue with her plants, a raffle and bric-a-brac and shuffleboard. Tea and coffee will be available. If you have any unwanted gifts which can be used for the tombola call 01903 522376.

EVENT: The Sea Scribes hosts Music and Words, a charity event in aid of the Parkinson’s Society at St Botolph’s Church Hall, Manor Road, Worthing, BN11 4LY, at 7.30pm with help from a number of popular folk singers and musicians, with monologues and poems. Entrance is £5 and includes tea or coffee and there will be a raffle and information about the variety of books the group has produced. Tickets can be ordered from Julie on 07981 239017 or bought on the night.

EVENT: The Findon Valley Residents ‘Association is holding a community litter pick at Durrington Cemetery from 10am to 11.30am. All are welcome, accompanied children only please and dogs on leads. Supported by the Conservation Volunteers and WBC rangers. Email environment@findonvalley.org for more info.

FILM: Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 10am, 12pm, 2pm. The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (PG) – 10.15am (Saturday morning picture), 4pm. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 1pm. Beast (15) – 4pm. Funny Cow (15) – 6.20pm. Eurovision Party (12A) – 7pm. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 8.40pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

FILM: Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 10am (weekend morning movie), 3.45pm, 5.50pm. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 11.50am (weekend morning movie), 12.45pm, 3pm, 4.45pm, 8pm. I Feel Pretty (12A) – 6.05pm, 8.30pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

MUSIC: Mary Chaplin Carpenter. Starts 7.30pm. Price: £29.50. Venue: Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

Sunday, May 13

HIGH SALVINGTON

EVENT: National Mills Weekend at High Salvington Windmill, in Furze Road, Worthing,BN13 3PB, from 2.30pm to 5pm. Visit a working mill with a guided tour. For National Mills Weekend Worthing & District Amateur Radio Club, with call sign GB0-HSM, will be contacting other mills in the area. Entrance £1 and children go free. Refreshments with homemade cakes and a souvenir shop. For more information call 01903 254440.

LITTLEHAMPTON

MARKET: Antiques and Collectables Market from 10am to 4pm in the Village Hall, Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1LP. Two halls selling vintage memorabilia including ceramics, glass, silver, art deco and art nouveau, postcards, teddy bears and jewellery. There will be a café set up throughout the day serving homemade cakes, pastries, coffee, tea and soft drinks and a raffle. Admission £1. Organised by the East Preston Festival Committee.

SOMPTING

EVENT: Sompting and District Model Railway Club annual exhibition at Sompting Village Hall, West Street, Sompting, BN15 OBE, from 10am to 4.30pm. Features: 00 and N gauge layouts, demonstrations, hands-on children’s layout, refreshments, free parking, wheelchair and buggy access, and local trader support. Prices:adults £3, children £1.50. For more information visit: www.somptingdistrictmrc.co.uk

WORTHING

FILM: Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 10am (subtitled), 10.15am, 12pm, 2pm. The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (PG) – 4pm. Beast (15) – 6.20pm. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 8.40pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

FILM: Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 10am (weekend morning movie), 12.15pm, 2.30pm, 4.35pm, 6.30pm. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 10.30am (weekend morning movie), 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 4.45pm, 8pm. I Feel Pretty (12A) – 3.40pm, 8.30pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

MUSIC: WSO: Grand Final of Sussex International Piano Competition. Starts 2.45pm. Price: £28/£25/£19, Ages 16-25 £6. Venue: Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

MUSIC: Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice. Starts 7.30pm. Price: £27.50, FWT £25.50. Venue: Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

Monday, May 14

LANCING

MEETING: Lancing and Sompting U3A meeting at 2pm in Lancing Parish Hall. This month’s guest speaker is the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance. Hear all about the excellent work they do, and how we can help them. Entrance is £1. Visitors are welcome to attend one meeting to gain an insight into activities.

STEYNING

TALK: The Arts Society Steyning meeting when Denise Heywood will give an illustrated talk on Stamford Raffles: art collector and discoverer of Singapore. Coffee is served from 10am with the talk from 10.30am to midday at The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning, BN44 3XZ.

WORTHING

EVENT: Launch of Community Friends at St George’s Church in East Worthing, celebrating 150 years of services and ministries. The initiative aims to engage with the local community, especially with those struggling with the growing national problem of loneliness. The plan is to provide a variety of games, walks and talks with plenty of time to chat and make new

friends over coffee. Starts at 10am at the church in St George’s Road, BN11 2DS, with meetings continuing weekly. For more information call 01903 219672.

FILM: The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (PG) – 11am (silver screen). The Leisure Seeker (15) – 12.15pm. Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 1.30pm, 4pm. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 3pm. Beast (15) – 5.45pm (subtitled). Funny Cow (15) – 6pm. 120 BPM (15) – 8.15pm. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 8.20pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

FILM: I Feel Pretty (12A) – 12pm (parent and baby only), 8.30pm. Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 12.30pm, 4pm, 6pm. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 2.30pm. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 5.20pm, 8pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

Tuesday, May 15

RUSTINGTON

TALK: Lecture by Dr.Graham Griffiths for The Arts Society Arun at The Woodlands Centre, Woodlands Avenue, Rustington, titled Franz Schubert, The Piano & Power of Friendship. Lecture will be concluded with a musical performance. Doors open at 9.45am, lecture from 10.20am to 11.20am. Refreshments available. Visitors welcome at £5. Contact membership secretary on 01903 245971 or visit www.theartssocietyarun.org for more information.

WORTHING

COURSE: Community Works equality, diversity and inclusion training course from 10am to 4pm in the Gordon Room, Worthing Town Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BN11 1HA. This course will be led by trainer Jess Taylor from The Equality Academy, and is for voluntary and community groups and organisations of all sizes. To book a place contact jess@bhcommunityworks.org.uk

FILM: The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 1pm. Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 1.30pm, 4pm. The Leisure Seeker (15) – 3.45pm. Beast (15) – 6pm. Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella (12A) – 7pm. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 8.20pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

FILM: The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 1pm (midweek matinee). Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 1.30pm (midweek matinee), 4.40pm (midweek matinee), 7.45pm. Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 4pm (midweek matinee), 6pm (subtitled). Deadpool 2 (15) – 8.15pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

JAZZ: This week at the Hare & Hounds, in Portland Road, Worthing, is The Angèle Veltmeijer Quartet. Angèle is a multi-instrumentalist who has played in several Big Bands including the Sussex Jazz Orchestra and the Studio 9 Orchestra. She is joined by Dave Murrell on guitar, Eddie Myer on bass and Alex Eberhard on drums. Music starts at 8.30pm but, to guarantee a seat, why not get there early and book a table for a meal. Call 01903 230085.

Wednesday, May 16

LITTLEHAMPTON

EVENT: Free pebble painting party at the Look and Sea Centre, Surrey Street, Littlehampton, from 10am to 3.30pm. Part of West Sussex Rocks mental health anti-stigma campaign. For more information visit: www.coastalwestsussexmind.org

WORTHING

FILM: The Leisure Seeker (15) – 11.15am. Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 1.30pm, 4pm. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 1.45pm. Funny Cow (15) – 4.30pm. Beast (15) – 6pm. An American in Paris: The Musical (12A) – 7pm. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 8.20pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

FILM: Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 11.50am (midweek matinee), 7.45pm. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 12.30pm (midweek matinee). Deadpool 2 (15) – 3pm (midweek matinee), 5.25pm, 8.15pm. Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 3.20pm (midweek matinee), 5.45pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

STAGE: Durrington Theatrical Society presents an amateur production of Outside Edge at the Barn Theatre, Field Place, Worthing, from May 16 to 19 at 7.30pm each night. Tickets £10. For more information and booking call 01903 872073.

YAPTON

WALK: Worthing Walking and Social Club five-mile circular walk from Sparks Corner, Yapton, and back via Flansham and Barnham Church. Ring Liz on 01903 268656 or Jean on 01903 419612 for more information.

Thursday, May 17

ARUNDEL

WALK: HeartSmart walk: Black Rabbit. Two- hour, five or three-mile, easy, flat riverside walk, no stiles. Meet: 10.30am in Mill Road car park by river in town centre (charge) BN18 9AA.

LITTLEHAMPTON

EVENT: Free pebble painting party at Littlehampton Library, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, from 10am to midday. Part of West Sussex Rocks mental health anti-stigma campaign. For more information visit: www.coastalwestsussexmind.org

WORTHING

FILM: Funny Cow (15) – 1.15pm. Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 1.30pm, 4pm. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 3.45pm. Beast (15) – 6pm. The Dam Busters with Dan Snow (U) – 7.15pm. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 8.20pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

FILM: Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 11.50am (midweek matinee), 7.45pm. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 12.30pm (midweek matinee). Deadpool 2 (15) – 3pm (midweek matinee), 5.25pm, 8.15pm. Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 3.20pm (midweek matinee), 5.45pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

MEETING: Worthing Speakers Club, a part of Toastmasters International, meeting at 7.15pm, at the Burlington Hotel, Worthing, BN11 3QL. Toastmasters offers people a supportive environment to overcome their fears around public speaking and develop leadership skills. Find out more at www.worthingspeakers.club

