What’s on this week: June 8 to 14

Events taking place in the Herald and Gazette area during the coming week.

Friday, June 8

EAST PRESTON

EVENT: The 29 Market - East Preston’s Charity and Community Market, at The Village Hall, Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1LP, from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Make contact with local charities, community groups and craft workers. There will be charity tables, craft stalls, home-cooked food, handmade cards and gifts, tombola and raffle. Refreshments will also be available. Entry by donation to Festival funds. Organised by the East Preston Festival Committee.

SHOREHAM

MUSIC: The Bushman Brothers – classic rock delivered with passion and expertise. 9pm at The Duke of Wellington, 368 Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 6RE.

WASHINGTON

WALK: HeartSmart walk – Washington to Sullington. Time: two hours, 30 minutes. Five-mile downland walk taking in the village of Sullington and parts of the South Downs Way. Hilly with stiles. Meet:10.30am at the Frankland Arms pub, RH20 4AL.

Saturday, June 9

BRAMBER

EVENT: Palm Court Tea at St Mary’s House and Gardens, High Street, Bramber, BN44 3WE, at 3pm with Shelley Van Loen and her Palm Court Strings. A welcome return of this well-loved ensemble with a delicious tea and delightful nostalgic music. Price £27.50 with afternoon tea, bookable online at www.stmarysbramber.co.uk or call 01903 816205 for a brochure.

EAST PRESTON

EVENT: Challenge the Chess Champs at the Seaview Hotel Garden (inside if wet), Sea Road, BN16 1PD, from 10am to midday. Take on players from the Bognor & Arun Chess Club. Players of all abilities welcome. Free entry. Tea, coffee and a bacon sandwich available to buy from the bar.

EVENT: Model Railway Exhibition and Scalextric Slot Car Competition with HO Racing at The Village Hall, Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1LP, from 10am to midday. See how to design model train layouts. There will be several model railways on display. Entry only 50p. Organised by Bognor Model Railway Club. Then, from 11.30am, challenge your friends on the Scalextric track and on the HO scale drag strip. Prizes for the best scores in the Scalextric competition. Organised by Worthing HO Racing.

SALE: Car Boot Sale on Lashmar Recreation Ground, East Preston, BN16 1EZ, from 2pm. After watching the East Preston Festival Carnival Parade hunt for bargains on Lashmar Field, adjoining Coles Funfair.

GORING

EVENT: Murder Mystery Dinner at English Martyrs Church Barn, Goring Way, Goring, from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. The scene will be set prior to dinner commencing. Throughout the evening, during your dinner and in between courses, you will get to ask the characters questions to help solve the murder. Raising money for Anya’s Wish. Visit www.anyaswish.org.uk for more information or email: anyaswish@gmail.com. Call 07933 738420 or 07542 935565 for tickets.

RUSTINGTON

FAYRE: 1st Rustington Scouts’ Spring Fayre from 9.30am to midday at the Rustington Methodist Hall and garden. There will be all the usual stalls and the theme this year is Superheroes, so head along dressed as your favourite hero if you wish.

SHOREHAM

MUSIC: SouthWestsiide delivers golden age hip hop with a Nu Skool twist. 9pm at The Duke of Wellington, 368 Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 6RE.

SHOW: Shoreham Horticultural & Allotment Society Early Summer Show at the Shoreham Centre from midday. Entrance is free but donations always welcome. There will be exhibits of sweet peas, roses, pinks plus various pot plants. Classes for vegetables, homecrafts and photography. There will also be plants for sale, a raffle, tombola and homemade refreshments available. Presentation of trophies will start at 3.30pm followed by an auction of produce.

SOMPTING

FAYRE: Sompting Abbotts Summer Fayre from midday to 3pm. Join a traditional family fun-packed Saturday afternoon in the 30 acres of beautiful grounds at historic Sompting Abbotts Preparatory School, in Church Lane, Sompting, BN15 0PA. There willll be stalls galore – crafts, strawberry cream teas, face painting, delicious homemade cakes, luxury gift hampers raffle, guess the sweets in the jar, hoopla, wine tombola, pizza oven, barbecue, cocktails and Pimms tent, bouncy castle, a dog show and a whole lot more! Including circus skills workshops by local group CircusSeen. Plenty of parking space too!

WORTHING

EVENT: Weight Watchers #WW5kMyWay challenge – a 5k walk starting at 10am at George V Avenue. For more information and tips visit www.weightwatchers.com/uk/5kmyway

WALK: Worthing Walking and Social Club 5-mile walk from the seafront end of Grand Avenue Worthing to the Ferring Country Centre and East Preston. For further information, ring Liz on 01903 268656 or Jean on 01903 419612.

Sunday, June 10

EAST PRESTON

EVENT: Art Exhibition and Sale of Work in The Miller Barn, Village Hall, Sea Road, BN16 1LP, from 10am to 5pm. Meet local artists and see a diverse collection of art in all styles. Some original paintings on display will be for sale. No admission charge. Tea, coffee and cake available for a donation to Chestnut Tree House. Free wine tasting between midday and 3pm. Organised by the East Preston Art Group.

RUSTINGTON

EVENT: Weight Watchers #WW5kMyWay challenge – at the Woodlands Centre Football Field in Rustington at 9.30am. Complete the 5k however we want; running, skipping, jumping, hopping... For more information and tips visit www.weightwatchers.com/uk/5kmyway

SHOREHAM

EVENT: Donkey Tales for all the family, including puppets, storytelling, songs, craft and cake from 3.30pm to 4.30pm at Shoreham Baptist Church in Western Road. Free event. Further events on August 19, October 14 and December 16. For more information visit www.shorehambaptist.co.uk

MUSIC: Purple Shoes – a quirky and upbeat country/rock/Americana band from the south coast. 5pm at The Duke of Wellington, 368 Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 6RE.

WORTHING

MUSIC: Dominic Grier will conduct a summer evening symphony concert performed by the Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra and flute soloist Sarah Bennett. Starts 7.30pm. Tickets are £9, £13, £16 with children under 16 and students just £3. Venue: Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

Monday, June 11

STEYNING

TALK: The Steyning Arts Society meeting with an illustrated talk on Artists and Espionage: The Lawn Road flats NW3 by Deborah Lambert, a freelance art historian and lecturer. Deborah has appeared on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow as a furniture specialist for more than 20 years. Coffee is served from 10am. The talk is from 10.30am to midday at The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning, BN443XZ.

Tuesday, June 12

FERRING

WALK: Worthing Walking and Social Club five-mile walk from Ferring Green and the Rife to East Preston and Rustington. For further information, ring Liz on 01903 268656 or Jean on 01903 419612.

WORTHING

AUCTION: Worthing General Auctions, The Barn adjacent to the English Martyrs Church, Goring Way, Worthing, BN12 4UD. Typically 350-plus lots. Viewing is from 5pm until the auction starts at 6.30pm. Admission is £1ppn and commission is ten per cent. Hot food and drink available on the night. All enquiries to Louise 07941 828599.

JAZZ: This week at the Hare & Hounds, in Portland Road, Worthing, presents The Jason Henson Quartet. Jason Henson has played in many UK jazz clubs and at many of the top UK jazz festivals. Sam Carelse is also joining him on vocals, and they are accompanied by Terry Seabrook on piano, Godfrey Sheppard on bass and Darren Beckett on drums. Music starts at 8.30pm but, to guarantee a seat, why not get there early and book a table for a meal. Call 01903 230085.

MEETING: Worthing Friendship Centre meeting at 7pm at Durrington Community Centre, followed by a fish and chip supper. Other events, such as the restaurant lunch on the last Thursday of every month and the coffee mornings are open to visitors as well as these evening meetings. Why not bring a friend? More information from Julie on 07981 239017.

Wednesday, June 13

SHOREHAM

MUSIC: Folk night with The Rude Mechanicals – musical style is informal, their repertoire extensive and adaptable, their playing and singing highly distinctive. 8.30pm at The Duke of Wellington, 368 Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 6RE.

Thursday, June 14

LANCING

EVENT: Free Teddy Bears’ Picnic for Children Aged two to four from 2pm to 3pm at Sompting Abbots Preparatory School, Church Lane, Sompting, BN15 0PA. All pre-schoolers are invited with their parents/carers to a free event in the Victorian Walled Garden and Apple Orchard. There will be piano music, sing-alongs, storytelling, delicious teas and snacks for everyone. Be sure to take your teddies! For more information email: office@somptingabbotts.com or call 01903 235960.

SHOREHAM

FILM: Wish You Were Here (15) – 7.30pm (open to film club members and their guests only). Ropetackle Arts Centre, Little High Street, Shoreham, BN43 5EG. Box office: 01273 464440 or visit www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk

WASHINGTON

WALK: HeartSmart walk – Chanctonbury Hill. Time: two hours. Four-mile circular walk to Chanctonbury Ring hill fort and return via Washington village with some steep gradients. Meet:10.30am at the Frankland Arms pub, RH20 4AL.

WORTHING

TALK: West Sussex Writers talk by Alison Hawes on How to survive as a freelance writer at 7.30pm at the Church Hall, Goring Methodist Church, Bury Drive, Goring, BN12 4XB. Looking back upon her 20 years as a full-time writer, Alison will look at the pros and cons of working as a freelance and will be sharing her tips and dos and don’ts on making a success of this choice of career. Tickets £5 for non-members, £3 for members. For more information visit www.westsussexwriters.co.uk

