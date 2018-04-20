What’s on this week: April 20 to 26

Events taking place in the Herald and Gazette area during the coming week.

Friday, April 20

SHOREHAM

TALK: Shoreham Society talk – Rebecca Searle, from Brighton University, asks ‘Why are we Paying So Much Rent?’ in her illustrated exploration of the history of housing, and how housing policy has shifted over the last 100 years. 7.30pm in St Peter’s Hall, West Street Shoreham. Admission is £3 – all welcome.

WORTHING

FILM: The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 12.30pm, 3.15pm, 6pm. Ghost Stories (15) – 8.40pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

STAGE: Gangsta Granny. April 20 to 22, various times. Price: £19, Family of Four £66. Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

Saturday, April 21

LANCING

FAYRE: Spring Fayre at St James the Less Church Hall, Mill Road, Lancing, from 10am to 12.30pm. There will be refreshments, stalls, gifts, tombola, raffles, cakes, books, plants, toys and games – plus, weather permitting, a bouncy castle.

RUSTINGTON

EVENT: Mod Mums 50th anniversary at Rustington Methodist Church from 1.30pm to 4pm. All former Mod Mums and crèche ladies are invited. Tickets £15 (buffet included). Email modmums@hotmail.com for more information.

WORTHING

EVENT: Friends of Homefield Park Spring Tree Walk led by tree expert Peter Whish, who will explain what is happening to the trees in the park at this time of year. This is a free event and everyone is welcome. Meet by the barrier in Homefield Park at 10am.

FAIR: Victoria Park Worthing Dog Walkers Group spring fair at St Matthew’s Church Hall, Tarring Road, Worthing, from 11am to 1.30pm. Money raised will go to Caring and Rescue Animals Trust.

FILM: Early Man (PG) – 10.15am (Saturday morning picture). Sing-Along: Grease (PG) – 12.30pm. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 3.15pm, 6pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 8.40pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

-

Sunday, April 22

PATCHING

FAYRE: QQW Weddings presents Ye Olde Wedding Fayre at Clapham and Patching Village hall from 11am to 4.30pm. Experience full contact medieval fighting, medieval music and dance, falconry displays and even Henry VIII. Along with around 25 local wedding suppliers, the QQW team will be on hand to help couples plan their day and give tips and advice. There is free on-site parking and great accessibility for all. Entry is free, with VIP entry available to purchase on the day. Visit www.qqwweddings.co.uk/events for more information.

SHOREHAM

EVENT: Donkey Tales for all the family, including puppets, storytelling, songs, craft and cake from 3.30pm to 4.30pm at Shoreham Baptist Church in Western Road. Free event. Further events on June 10, August 19, October 14 and December 16. For more information visit www.shorehambaptist.co.uk

EVENT: Friends of Shoreham Beach (FoSB) spring beach clean and Shoreham Fort visit. Meet: 1.30pm at Shoreham Fort Forthaven (end of Old Fort Road) BN43 5HY, and help clean the beach and area around the fort. Gary Baines and his team will run their ever-popular tour of the fort above and below ground for all FoSB members. All welcome. Wear suitable clothing and gloves. Litter pickers and rubbish bags will be provided.

WORTHING

FAIR: AbFab Events Wedding Fair with two catwalk fashion shows and a host of the very best local wedding suppliers, all set within the beautiful grounds of Field Place Manor House & Barns. There’s no need to book, but for further information email the AbFab Events team on info@abfabevents.co.uk

FILM: Love, Simon (12A) – 10am. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 12.30pm, 6pm. Sing-Along: Grease (PG) – 3.15pm. Ghost Stories (15) – 8.40pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

MUSIC: Stephen Austin plays the Wurlitzer organ starting at 2.30pm at the Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BH11 1HQ. Box Office: 01903 206206. Website: www.worthing-wurlitzer.org

-

Monday, April 23

CHICHESTER

TALK: Arun & Chichester (Air) Enthusiasts Society (Air ACES) talk entitled ‘The RAF Harrier in the Cold War’ presented by Grp Capt (retd) John (Jock) Heron. 7pm for a 7.30pm start at the Chichester Park Hotel, Chichester, PO19 7QL. Entrance for members is £3, guests £5 and under-16s free. For further information about Air ACES, please see www.airaces.org.uk, or call David Batcock on 01243 823007.

WORTHING

FILM: The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 11am (silver screen), 3.15pm, 6pm (subtitled). A Quiet Place (15) – 1pm, 8.40pm. Ghost Stories (15) – 1.40pm, 6.30pm. Love, Simon (12A) – 4pm, 8.45pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

-

Tuesday, April 24

DURRINGTON

WALK: Worthing Walking and Social Club six-mile circular walk from Durrington Tesco to Clapham and back. For further information, ring Liz on 01903 268656 or Jean on 01903 419612.

SLINDON

WALK: HeartSmart walk – Slindon Park Lane. Time: one hour, 30 minutes. Distance: 3.5-mile walk through the woods and up onto the South Downs, walking back through Slindon village. Meet: 10.30am in the National Trust Car Park, Park Lane, Slindon.

WORTHING

AUCTION: Worthing General Auctions, The Barn adjacent to the English Martyrs Church, Goring Way, Worthing, BN12 4UD. Viewing is from 5pm until the auction starts at 6.30pm. Admission is £1ppn and commission is ten per cent on the hammer price. Catalogues £1. Typically 350-plus lots. Hot food and drinks are available on the night. All enquiries to Louise on 07941 828599.

FILM: The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 12.30pm, 3.15pm, 6pm. Love, Simon (12A) – 1pm, 5.45pm. Ghost Stories (15) – 3.30pm, 8.40pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 8.15pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

JAZZ: This week at the Hare & Hounds, in Portland Road, Worthing, is The Jim Mullen Quartet. Jim Mullen is part of the legendary jazz funk band Morrissey-Mullen. He is joined tonight by Simon Robinson on piano, Nigel Thomas on bass with Alex Eberhard on drums. Music starts at 8.30pm but, to guarantee a seat, why not get there early and book a table for a meal. Call 01903 230085.

TALK: The Worthing Society meeting in the Worthing Library Lecture Theatre at 7pm. Anthony Brook will give a talk on Dr Frederick Dixon, who founded the forerunner to Worthing Hospital and was also a prominent geologist and archaeologist of the time. Doors open at 6.30pm.

-

Wednesday, April 25

DURRINGTON

WALK: Worthing Walking and Social Club walk from Shoreham pedestrian bridge to the old fort and back. For further information, ring Liz on 01903 268656 or Jean on 01903 419612.

LITTLEHAMPTON

STAGE: Littlehampton Players Operatic Society presents Guys and Dolls at the Windmill Entertainment Centre, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH, from April 25 to 28, 7.30pm each night. Tickets £13 (or £11 on Wednesday) can be booked in advance by calling 01903 721860.

SOUTHWICK

EVENT: Individual Members Section Southwick Community Association social afternoon at Southwick Community Centre, 24 Southwick Street, Southwick BN42 4TE, starting at 2.15pm. Trevor Povey will take a look back at a century of change in north and south Portslade. From the rural community in the north to the demise of the main shopping area and harbour community in the south. Entrance: members £2.50, non-members £3. including tea and biscuits. Everyone welcome.

WORTHING

EVENT: Worthing Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) tea, chat and raffle afternoon from 2pm at Heene Road Community Centre, Heene Road, Worthing, BN11 4PL. All those living with motor neurone disease, their friends and supporters are welcome. Wheelchair access and free parking. Call Sue Turnill on 07719 717935 for more information.

FILM: The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 12.30pm, 3.15pm, 6pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 1pm, 8.45pm. Love, Simon (12A) – 3.30pm. English National Ballet: Akram Khan’s Giselle (12A) – 6.15pm. Ghost Stories (15) – 8.40pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

MUSIC: Morning Melodies at Emmanuel United Reformed Church, St Michael’s Road, Worthing, BN11 4SD. Marcus Martin presents an hour of popular music on the Compton Organ And Yamaha Grand Piano from 11am to midday. Coffee and biscuits from 10.30am. Admission free. Donations to Action for Deafness.

MUSIC: The Bootleg Beatles. Starts 7.30pm. Price: £29.50 - £31. Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

Thursday, April 26

ARUNDEL

Event: Arundel Castle Spring Plant Fair with more than 20 specialist nurseries in attendance. Available to view and purchase will be an incredible variety of plants, bulbs and shrubs with an emphasis on locally grown, unusual and high-quality specimens. Tickets from £8. For more information visit: www.arundelcastle.org

LITTLEHAMPTON

WALK: HeartSmart walk – Climping. Time: one hour, 15 minutes. Distance: 2.5-mile walk along dunes and beach to Climping Mill, then across fields to Ferry Road and Rope Walk to club. Meet: 10.45am at Arun Yacht Club Car Park, Rope Walk, Littlehampton, BN17 5DL.

SHOREHAM

FILM: Victoria and Abdul (PG) – 2pm. Ropetackle Arts Centre, Little High Street, Shoreham, BN43 5EG. Box office: 01273 464440 or visit www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk

WORTHING

COMEDY: David Baddiel – My Family: Not The Sitcom. Starts 7.30pm. Price: £27. Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 12.30pm, 3.15pm, 6pm. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 8.40pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

-

• Email your listings to james.connaughton@jpress.co.uk

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.