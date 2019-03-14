Turner’s Pies win again at British Pie Awards

Baker Phil Turner and his award-winning team at Turner’s Pies had their eyes on the prize yet again when they scooped another prestigious gong at the British Pie Awards.

Judges decided that the Turner’s Pies’ steak and mature cheddar offering was so mouth-wateringly delicious that they crowned it as champion in its class at the awards ceremony in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire

To celebrate the triumph, the West Sussex business is reintroducing the tasty treat into its shops and offering it to customers online with its pies by post service.

Managing director Phil says he is overjoyed at the latest success for Turner’s Pies. He is no stranger to picking up prizes for pies after his steak and ale pastry parcel was voted the supreme champion at last year’s awards.

He said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to come away as a champion once more. To be recognised in such a way by the industry is a glowing testimony to our values. We strive to not only maintain our exacting standards but to push forward with new and exciting pies packed with a winning combination of flavour and goodness.”

It’s been a hectic schedule for Phil of late thanks to the demands of a BBC TV documentary crew filming him and his team as they prepare for the awards for a film to be screened in the summer.

He added: “We’ve been extremely busy but by the same token we have thrived on all of the attention. Also, I want to record just how exciting a period this has been so I’m currently writing a journal covering everything and will publish it as a blog on our website very soon.”

The British Pie Awards, in its 11th year, continues to grow as a showcase of excellence for an industry which sees 75 per cent of Britons consuming at least one pie a month and forking out around £1.2 billion a year in the process.

This year’s supreme champion prize went to a vegan curried sweet potato and butternut squash pie. Turner’s have been working on developing a vegan pie range for a while and will soon be turning to customers for help testing the pies.

Phil, who oversees the business’ four shops in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Rustington and Worthing, said: “We’re looking to explore the best recipe of ingredients for vegan pies and if our customers can help with the process then so much the better.”