Top line-up of speakers at the 2020 Fishbourne Literary Festival

An impressive line-up of speakers will be talking about their writing at the 2020 Fishbourne Literary Festival.

For this year’s fifth festival, the format has expanded from one day to two.

Speakers will include Kate Mosse, Nicci French, Claire Fuller, Paul Kerensa, Deborah Moggach, Olivia Fane and Phil Hewitt. The festival will take place at St Peter’s Place (Church Hall) and St Peter and St Mary Church, Fishbourne, PO19 3XT.

Tickets are available for either Saturday, March 28 – £25; Sunday, March 29 – £25; or the whole weekend March 28/29 – £45; available on www.fishbournelovesbooks.com or call 07718 512860 for further information and help.

The full programme is:

Saturday, March 28.

10-10.45am. Kate Mosse – Taking Inspiration from the landscape – from Fishbourne to Chartres & Carcassonne. A multi-million international bestselling novelist, playwright and non-fiction writer, Kate is the author of eight novels and short story collections – including the multi-million-selling Languedoc Trilogy.

11.15-12 noon. John D Burns – Whose Land is it anyway? John D Burns explores wild places and campaigns for their wildlife. His blend of storytelling, theatre and humour is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

12.30-1.15pm. Nicci French – Partners in Crime. The husband and wife partnership of Nicci Gerrard and Sean French talk about their collaboration, how it came about, how they write together and their new book, The Lying Room, writing a stand-alone thriller after ten years writing a series.

2-2.45pm. Claire Fuller – English Country Houses in Fiction. A look at some favourite books where the English country house is as much a character as the characters themselves, including Claire’s latest novel, Bitter Orange.

3.15-4pm. William Shaw – See the world through crime-tinted glasses. Don’t just think of crime fiction as escapist pleasure, says William Shaw. It’s the literature that’s saying the most about our world right now, he believes.

Sunday, March 29.

10-10.45. Paul Kerensa – Writing TV, Books, and Everything Else That Crops Up. Writer for BBC1’s Miranda and Not Going Out, among countless others, Paul Kerensa’s the in-demand comic who plays comedy clubs and cathedrals and has appeared both at London’s Comedy Store and on Radio 2’s Pause For Thought.

11.15-12 noon. Deborah Moggach – My Writing Life. Deborah Moggach talks about her latest novel The Carer, her adventures in Hollywood, and the hit movie The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

12.30-1.15. Olivia Fane – Why Sex Doesn’t Matter. Is sex natural? Is sex dirty? Is sex loving? Is Sex about beauty? Is sex political? Olivia Fane addresses the politics, the obsessions, the misconceptions of one of the most important aspects of human existence.

2-2.45. Phil Hewitt – Outrunning The Demons. In February 2016 Phil was viciously knifed. Since then, he has used running to beat back the demons of PTSD – a story he tells in his new book, Outrunning The Demons (Bloomsbury, 2019).

3.15-4pm. Miles Leeson The Roaring 20s: Past, Present and Future. In this talk Miles will draw on the literature of the 1920s and suggest ways in which the literature of the past can lead us to reconsider not just the literature of our own age, but the culture in which we live.

