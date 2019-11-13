Too Many T’s and Grieves join forces in Brighton

Too Many T’s and Grieves join forces for the The Secret Handshake Tour Europe 2019 with a date on Wednesday, November 20 at Brighton Green Door Stage.

Spokesman Andrew Kettle said: “With both artists celebrating new music releases in 2019, the co-headline tour will showcase brand-new music and fan favourite jams on no fewer than 13 shows – and counting! Sharing their love of old school sounds and positive vibes, Grieves and Too Many T’s are a hip hop match made in heaven.

“Too Many T’s will be celebrating the release of their new studio album La Fam Ill, collaborating with the best producers, rappers and beatboxers that France has to offer.

“US based rapper Grieves, from the internationally renowned hip hop label Rhymesayers Entertainment will also be travelling across the pond, to join forces off the back of his new release The Collections Of Mr Nice Guy.

“Travelling across UK, France, Germany, Belgium and Holland both Grieves and Too Many T’s will be rocking the stage each night with a Secret Handshake you will need to discover for yourself. Both artists put on high-energy entertainment of an incredible level for their fans and offer out the best elements that hip hop has to offer. Grieves’ fans also have the opportunity to buy VIP packages which includes a goodie bag plus a meet and greet.”

Review: The Butterfly Lion at Chichester Festival Theatre



IN PICTURES - The Butterfly Lion



Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter