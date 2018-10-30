Three operas in one evening in Southwick!

Southwick Opera presents tri-opera – three operas performed in one evening.

Adapted and directed by Simon Gray, three of the world’s best-loved operas have each been abridged to around 35 minutes, retaining the main storylines and each opera’s most powerful and popular melodies.

Spokeswoman Sue Gotham said: “The comedy of Rossini’s The Barber of Seville contrasts effectively with the tragedy of Verdi’s La Traviata and the ancient Chinese fable as told by Puccini in Turandot.

“These three mini-operas are fully staged and costumed, with a great line-up of soloists, chorus and performed in English with piano accompaniment. The company is delighted to announce that the accompanist for the performances is Lesley Anne Sammons, one of the country’s most experienced opera accompanists having worked with all the major British opera companies as well as in major opera houses across Europe

“The cast includes soprano Ruth Kerr singing the title role in Turandot. Ruth has sung with the major British opera companies including English National Opera, Scottish Opera and Glyndebourne Festival Opera and at the Puccini Festival in Torre del Lago where she sang Mimi in La Boheme. Tenor Nicholas Buxton sings the role of Calaf. He has sung at Glyndebourne, Scottish Opera, English National Opera and across Europe. Karen Orchin, a regular performer with Southwick Opera, sings the role of Liu. Karen has also sung with English Festival Opera and Regency Opera.

“In La Traviata, the role of Violetta is sung by Brighton-based soprano Veronica Brooks. With Southwick Opera she has sung the roles of Lady Macbeth and Adina in L’Elisir D’Amore. The role of Alfredo is sung by Tony Adams who has sung many lead tenor roles including Don Jose in Carmen, Cavaradossi in Tosca and Rodolfo in La Boheme, to name but a few. Chris Parke sings the role of Germont. Chris has sung with Glyndebourne Festival Opera and the Royal Opera, Covent Garden.

“In The Barber of Seville, the cast is headed by Hilary Jane Andrews as Rosina with Samuel Cousins making his debut with the company as Count Almaviva. Also new to the company is Duncan Shrewsbury as Figaro. Marion Tinkler sings the role of Berta.

“Appearing in various roles in all three operas are tenor Gareth Ashley and basses Steve Hawksley and Andrew Holden all of whom have performed with the company. This evening of operatic indulgence is the perfect programme for the opera novice as well as the connoisseur.”

Performances at the Barn Theatre, Southwick take place from November 7-10 at 7.30pm. Tickets are from 01273 597094 or from www.southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk.

