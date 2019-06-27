Three-day festival of flowers at Boxgrove Priory

Boxgrove Priory will be the setting for a three-day festival of flowers on June 28, 29 and 30.

Spokesman Simon Owen said: “The Priory’s historic architecture and tranquil atmosphere will provide a perfect canvas for the display of over 25 colourful displays by local flower arrangers, inspired by the names of choirs in the Anglican choral tradition.

“Following a four-year break, this year’s festival promises to deliver a very special experience for visitors, who will enjoy a programme of events including a floral themed concert by the Priory’s own choir, featuring both secular and lighter pieces at 7.30pm on Saturday, June 29. Refreshments will be served throughout the festival and visitors will also have the opportunity to buy plants over the three days.

“Staffed by knowledgeable volunteers, Flowers at Boxgrove aims to raise funds to support the ongoing restoration of Boxgrove Priory which includes rebuilding the organ and the renovation of the historic structure’s lighting system.”

This year’s festival organiser Fr Peter Bustin said: “l am delighted to have be able to work with such an enthusiastic and talented team of volunteers for what aims to be a truly memorable festival.”

Flowers at Boxgrove is open daily 10am-6pm (June 28 and 29) and 12 noon-4pm on June 30.

Daily admission costs £5. Tickets for the Priory choir’s concert are £10 on the door,.

