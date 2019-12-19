Wrestling fans can get ready to rumble this Christmas

Wrestling fans can get ready to rumble again this Christmas, with the traditional festive grappling spectacular returning.

One of the most popular in the wrestling calendar, the event is pitching up again this year at Lancing Manor leisure centre on Saturday, December 28.

And among the headliners hitting the trail for the first time are top tag-team combo The Heavyweight Heartbreakers and New Zealand star Kartik Swamy.

The Heartbreakers – Midlands duo Brad Dolan and Justin Feller – are set for a bone-crunching clash with arch South Coast rivals The Beards – ‘Man Mountain’ Karl Atlas and Maddog Quinn – who boast an unbeaten record in Premier Wrestling Federation rings.

Whatever happens in the battle of the big men, they will all be back in the all-action, every man for himself finale for the feature bout on the show.

The over the top rope, last man standing mayhem for the Rumblemania Trophy will see the winner also leave the arena with the Ken Joyce Trophy, one of the most prestigious prizes in the grappling game in memory of the one-time double European champion.

Swamy is the latest recruit from New Zealand’s top training academy run by former Premier Promotions wrestler Graham Hughes to invade the UK and follows in the footsteps of Aaron Henry, now one of the biggest names in Japan where he campaigns as Toa Henare.

And the stars don’t stop there.

The line-up also includes the high-flying ‘Wonder Kid’ Jonny Storm, one of the most exciting talents in European wrestling, who won the Rumblemania Trophy two years ago, and the ‘Prince of Mumbai’ Rishi Ghosh.

Tickets for this year’s Christmas show are available from the Lancing Manor leisure centre, telephone 01903 524624.