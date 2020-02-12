Worthing restaurant relaunches popular charity food and drink quiz

A Worthing restaurant is bringing back its popular food and drink quiz for 2020.

The Dining Room raised £700 for Guild Care during 2019 and will be supporting the Worthing-based charity again this year.

Teams will enjoy games such as wine tasting and naming ingredients in a selection of dishes

Owner Jean de Rien, also known as Jonathan Nulty, The Singing Chef, said: “We love to find new and enjoyable ways to raise funds for our charity partners and the food and drink quiz was a great way to share our knowledge and love of food in a fun way that makes money for Guild Care.”

The quiz will relaunch on Friday, February 21, and will then run every second Thursday of the month. Entry is £14, to include a buffet, wine and a £4 donation to Guild Care.

Teams will enjoy games such as ingredient taste testing, food-themed word and picture questions, wine tasting and naming ingredients in a selection of dishes.

Auds Stapleton, community fundraising officer at Guild Care, said: “Our thanks to Jean, Ro and the team at The Dining Room for supporting us again this year with their monthly quiz. It’s such a fun and innovative evening and we are so grateful for the money raised that helps support our community services.”

Owner Jean de Rien at The Dining Room, in Crescent Road, Worthing

For more information and to book, call the restaurant on 01903 204194 or email info@the-dining-room.co.uk.