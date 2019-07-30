This year, Wick Week is run by the Wick Information Centre team and funded by the Littlehampton Town Council. Activities this week include soccer school, radio controlled helicopters, Out and About with Freedom Leisure, flower arranging, and Wick Fryers lunch and bingo. The separate Wick Village Traders Association Wick Festival, a new event for the village, will take place at the end of August.
Wick Week 2019 offers fun for all the family in Littlehampton
Wick Week 2019 is well under way in Littlehampton and visitors to one of the first events, Prams in the Park with Families in Mind, had a lovely time in the beautiful sunny weather on Monday. The community festival, running until Friday, is now in its 19th year, with various groups and organisations working together to put on numerous activities for everyone to join in and have some fun.
