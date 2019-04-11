West Worthing Victorian home in popular Elm Grove area

This four/five bedroom detached Victorian home is located in the popular Elm Grove area of West Worthing.

The property, in Ripley Road, is within easy reach of West Worthing mainline railway station and shopping facilities in Goring Road.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, sitting groom, study, cloakroom, utility room and a luxury fitted kitchen/diner.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with an en-suite, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is also a loft room with Velux windows, large storage cupboards and a WC.

Outside, the front garden is landscaped with an Indian sandstone patio and water feature.

The rear garden is a particular feature and is mainly lawned with a patio, store and separate courtyard area.

There is also a double garage with a remote-controlled, up-and-over door, as well as ample off-road parking.

Price offers over £625,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 100 George V Avenue, Goring, Worthing, BN11 5RP. Telephone 01903 505111 or email: goring@michaeljones.co.uk